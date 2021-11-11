Stockholm: Former World No 1 Andy Murray, Canada's Denis Shapovalov, the third seed, second seed Felix Auger-Aliassime and eighth-ranked Frances Tiafoe of the United States have made it to the quarterfinals of the Stockholm Open ATP tour event.

Murray claimed his second top-10 scalp in recent times when he stunned top seed Jannik Sinner of Italy in straight sets in a Round of 16 clash on Wednesday night.

Before the victory over World No. 10 Sinner, Murray had defeated France's Hubert Hurkacz, ranked No. 10 at that time, in Vienna.

In a match packed with lengthy all-court rallies, Murray managed to stave off the only break point he faced to close out Sinner in two hours and 10 minutes.

"It was a very tough match. He hits the ball huge from the back of the court so there were a lot of long rallies and a lot of running. But it's probably my best win this season. I want to keep it going now," Murray was quoted as saying by the ATP.

In the quarterfinals, Murray will take on second seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, after the Canadian dodged the upset bug and closed out Filip Krajinovic in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4.

Auger-Aliassime's compatriot Shapovalov made it to the last eight with a 7-6(1), 6-1 win against Andrea Vavassori of Italy while fourth seed Daniel Evans of Great Britain too advanced by beating Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, 7-6(5), 6-2.

Tiafoe overcame Spani's Pedro Martinez 6-4, 6-4 while fellow American Tommy Paul caused an upset by beating his fifth-seeded compatriot Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4.

