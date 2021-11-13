Turin (Italy): The world number one Novak Djokovic is looking for a grand finish to a historic 2021 season, which saw him come within one match short of a Grand Slam.

The Serbian who clinched the year-end number one in the ATP Rankings for a record-breaking seventh time will be next seen in the 2021 ATP Finals Turin.

Djokovic, who is looking to equal Roger Federer's record of six end-of-season titles, will begin his ATP Finals on Monday against eighth seed Casper Ruud. He is coming to Turin after clinching the 86th tour-level title of his career in Paris. The top-seed is feeling fresher than in previous years, which may spell trouble for his rivals at the Pala Alpitour.

Read: Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero 'always positive' amid retirement rumours

"I do feel fresher, because I haven't played as much as in previous years, in terms of tournaments," said Djokovic on Friday, ahead of the ATP Finals' start on Sunday, as per nittoatpfinals.com. "I did have a lot of exhausting events, particularly in the Grand Slams, not just physically, but also mentally and emotionally."

"[This year has been] unlike any other than I have had so far, because of the pressure of the achievement and the historical achievement. It did take a lot out of me. I felt like I needed a break in order to rejuvenate and get ready for the end of the season," he added.

Read: Lewis Hamilton tops Max Verstappen in first practice in Brazil

Djokovic was drawn with Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev and Casper Ruud in his group at the November 14-21 tournament in Turin.

Djokovic has compiled a 48-6 match record this season, including five tour-level titles. He went 27-1 in major championships, with titles at the Australian Open (d. Medvedev), Roland Garros (d. Tsitsipas) and Wimbledon (d. Berrettini). Daniil Medvedev stopped the 34-year-old in the US Open final from becoming the first player to complete the Grand Slam since Rod Laver in 1969.

ANI