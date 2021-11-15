Dubai: Australia opener David Warner said that he wanted to put up great innings for everyone, as his side defeated New Zealand by eight wickets in the final match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Sunday.

Mitchell Marsh and David Warner played knocks of 77 and 53 respectively as Australia lifted its maiden T20 World Cup title here at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

In the summit clash, Australia outclassed New Zealand by eight wickets with seven balls to spare while chasing a target of 173.

"Always felt really well. Didn't get much time in the middle in the two practice matches obviously. But for me, it was about going back to basics. Going to hard, synthetic wickets and try to hit some balls. Definitely up there with 2015. Being part of the World Cup final against England a decade ago definitely hurt," said Warner in a post-match presentation.

Warner was declared as the Player of the Tournament and he also became the highest run-scorer for Australia in T20 World Cup with a total of 289 runs in this tournament. The opener also became the second-highest run-scorer of the ongoing T20 World Cup. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is the leading run-scorer with 303 runs.

ANI