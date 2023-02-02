Zagreb (Croatia): Under-23 world champion Aman Sehrawat of India won a bronze medal in the men's 57kg at the Zagreb Open 2023 Ranking Series in Croatia on Wednesday. The Indian wrestler defeated USA's Zane Raye Rhodes Richards 10-4 to win India's first medal at this year's competition. At the end of Round 1, both wrestlers were tangled at 4-4. Sehrawat dominated Richards in the second round, scoring six points in a row to win the fight.

Sehrawat had earlier lost in the semi-finals to Japan's Yuto Nishiuchi 15-5 after overcoming China's Minghu Liu 8-2 and Georgia's Roberti Dingashvili 11-8 in the qualification round and quarter-finals, respectively. The other two wrestlers competing on the day, Vishal Kaliramana and Pankaj Malik, were unable to win medals. Vishal Kaliramana, competing in the men's 70kg, was defeated by Azerbaijan's Khadzhimurad Gadzhiyev due to technical superiority (10-0).

Kaliramana suffered a similar setback in the qualification round against Alec William Pantaleo of the United States, but while the American advanced to the final, the Indian wrestler advanced to the repechage round. Kaliramana then defeated China's Agudamu by fall to win a crack at the bronze medal.

Meanwhile, Pankaj Malik was defeated 5-2 in the first round of the men's 61kg by Turkey's Emrah Ormanoglu and did not advance to the repechage. On Thursday, the two Indians competing will be Pruthviraj Babasaheb Patil (men's 92kg) and Shivani Pawar (women's 50kg). (ANI)