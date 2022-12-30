Hyderabad: When a magician finishes his/her act and enchants those who have come to witness that will not be seen or performed in a normal world, they are left with a deep sense of wonder. Magicians perform miracles, and people believe in them. They, subconsciously, are aware that magic is supposed to deceive them and isn't real.

And then, we have performers like Pele, who passed away last night. His performances come close to magic, only that they are real. Those who are watching know that they are not being fooled into believing what they are witnessing. They have faith in Pele, for he had in him to do the impossible. There is a difference between faith and belief. You can always question a belief, but faith is unquestionable. Like you have faith in God and without even being versed in the religious textbooks, you tend not to question the almighty. People had faith in Pele, the magician, who performed like a God.

They react:

"Your place is on God’s side. My eternal king. Rest in peace." — 1970 World Cup winner Roberto Rivellino and teammate of Pele on the Brazilian national team.

"Before Pele, ’10′ was just a number. I read that somewhere at some point in my life. But that line, beautiful, is incomplete. I would say that before Pelé football was just a sport. Pelé changed everything. He transformed football into art, entertainment. He gave voice to the poor, to the Black and above all he gave Brazil visibility. Football and Brazil elevated their standing thanks to the King! He is gone, but his magic will endure. Pele is eternal!" — Brazilian star Neymar.

"My deep condolences to all of Brazil, and in particular to the family of Edson Arantes do Nascimento. A mere 'goodbye' to the eternal King Pele will never be enough to express the pain that the entire football world is currently embracing. An inspiration to so many millions, a reference yesterday, today and forever. The love you always showed me was reciprocated in every moment we shared even from distance. He will never be forgotten and his memory will live forever in each and every one of us football lovers. Rest in peace." — Cristiano Ronaldo

"Your legacy is eternal. Thank you for everything. Vive O Rei." — Croatian midfielder and former Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic.

"The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten. RIP KING." — France's World Cup winner and PSG forward Kylian Mbappe.

“It will be very difficult to find another Pelé. Pelé had everything a player should have. Agile, jumped like no one, could kick with both legs, physically very strong and brave. There was no one like Pelé.” — Cesar Luis Menotti, Argentine coach and Pele teammate in the Santos football club in Brazil.

“For a sport that brings the world together like no other, Pelé’s rise from humble beginnings to soccer legend is a story of what is possible. Today, Jill and I’s thoughts are with his family and all those who loved him.” — US President Joe Biden.

"Pele was one of the greatest to ever play the beautiful game. And as one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, he understood the power of sports to bring people together. Our thoughts are with his family and everyone who loved and admired him." — Former US President Barack Obama.

Pele with former US President Barack Obama.

"Pele has died. The most divine of footballers and joyous of men. He played a game only a few chosen ones have come close to. Three times he lifted the most coveted gold trophy in that beautiful yellow shirt. He may have left us but he'll always have footballing immortality. RIP Pele" — Former England footballer Gary Linekar.

"Everything you see any player doing, Pele did it first." — Norway and Manchester City football star Erling Haaland .

"We have to look out for each other, and hold tight." — Pele's daughter, Kelly Nascimento.

"Rest in peace, Pele. Thank you for the joy you brought to football fans around the world." — Manchester United.

"I have so many memories of Pele, without doubt the best footballer I ever played against (with Bobby Moore being the best footballer I ever played alongside). For me Pele remains the greatest of all time and I was proud to be on the the pitch with him. RIP Pele and thank you." — Former England striker Geoff Hurst.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Pele. We extend our condolences to the Brazilian people and the football family. @Pele was @UNESCO Champion for Sport since 1994 and worked relentlessly to promote sport as a tool for peace. He will be greatly missed." — Unesco, which Pele had been representing since 1994 as the Champion for Sport.

Indian sporting fraternity condoles demise of football legend Pele

"I had an opportunity to interview him for a summit talk in Delhi. He was such a wonderful, down to earth person, spoke to me close to 40 minutes. The conversation was more on football, his life and a bit on Indian football. He had a great sense of humour. I asked him about his India trip, but he could not remember where and which city he played and what was the outcome. Because of the age, alright. He was a true king and God for us. He was such a humble, soft person. Definitely, it's a big, big loss for football and the fraternity. He is one of the greatest players cum administrators we had. He was such a great role model on and off the field. He inspired millions and millions. First time he was fit, but on the second time he came in a wheelchair." — Bhaichung Bhutia.

"A great loss to not just football but to the whole world of sports. There will never be another! Your legacy will live on forever. Rest in Peace Pele!." — Sachin Tendulkar.

"I'm completely devastated. I am so lucky to have played with him, I cannot forget that evening at Eden Gardens. He had a charisma about him." — Former India forward Shyam Thapa.

"You will be missed, king. You are an inspiration, an icon, a legend. Your legacy will live forever." — India cricketer Suryakumar Yadav.

"May his soul rest in peace." — Indian hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh.

"The legend @Pele has passed away at the age of 82. GOAT, A trailblazer and One of the finest players to ever lace up. He will be missed by millions." — Indian Paralympic gold medallist Pramod Bhagat.