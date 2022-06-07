Florida (USA): World No.1 Iga Swiatek's second triumph at the French Open extended her lead to almost twice as many points as the second-ranked Anett Kontaveit in WTA rankings of singles on Monday. The Polish star's Roland Garros title triumph solidified her place atop the WTA world rankings and she has 8,631 points. She has won 6 straight titles this season.

Despite a defeat in the first round of the French Open 2022, Kontaveit has attained No.2 for the first time with 4326 (+3) points. Paula Badosa (4245), Ons Jabeur (4150) and Maria Sakkari (4016) round out the current Top 5. After the tournament, Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff both reached new career-highs.

Following her first appearance in a Grand Slam final, 18-year-old American Coco Gauff jumped 10 spots to reach from No.23 to a career-high ranking of No.13. Gauff advanced to the championship match in Paris without falling a set and collects 1,300 rankings points.

Her doubles partner, Jessica Pegula, moved to No. 8 for the first time from No. 11. Pegula had won a career-best 36 matches last season and already has earned 23 wins in the 2022 season following a clay-court campaign in which she finished as runner-up at Madrid and advanced to the quarterfinals at Roland Garros.

Italy's Martina Trevisan, who advanced to the semifinals in Paris in her eighth Grand Slam appearance climbed 32 spots, from No.59 to a career-high No.27. Belgium's Elise Mertens returned to the top of the doubles rankings this week, replacing Katerina Siniakova.

The French Open's effect on the rankings of Maria Sakkari and Aryna Sabalenka was great as they gained 4016 and 3966 points respectively.

