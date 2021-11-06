New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Akash Kumar for becoming the seventh Indian male boxer to win a medal at World Boxing Championships.

Akash Kumar's sensational run at the 2021 AIBA men's World Boxing Championships ended with a bronze medal after he suffered a heartbreaking loss in the semi-final in Belgrade on Thursday.

Akash endured a 5-0 loss against Kazakhstan's Makhmud Sabyrkhan in the 54kg category.

PM Modi said Akash's success will motivate younger boxers to excel in the sport.

"Well done Akash! Congratulations for the prestigious medal at the World Boxing Championships. This success will motivate younger boxers to excel. Wishing you the very best for your future endeavours," PM Modi tweeted.

It was India's seventh medal at the world's one of the biggest boxing events as Akash joined the elite list of boxers that includes Amit Panghal (silver in 2019), Vijender Singh (bronze in 2009), Vikas Krishan (bronze in 2011), Shiva Thapa (bronze in 2015), Gaurav Bidhuri (bronze in 2017) and Manish Kaushik (bronze in 2019) who have won medals for the country at the Men's World Championships in the past.

With this loss on Thursday, the Indian challenge came to an end at the 21st edition of the tournament which witnessed the participation of 650 top boxers from more than 100 countries from across the world.

