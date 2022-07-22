World Athletics Championships 2022: Results, Fixtures and Everything You Need to Know
Updated on: 1 hours ago
Hyderabad: As the wait for the second medal continues with a billion Indians now pinning hopes on Neeraj Chopra Sunday, after Anju Bobby George heroics in Paris 2003 where she ended the campaign with third in women's long jump, ETV Bharat takes a look at the results in the qualification round so far of the Indian players.
1) Dates of World Athletics Championships
July 16 - July 25
2) Date-wise results since the commencement of the tournament until July 22
July 16
Event: Women's 20km Race Walk
Player: Priyanka Goswami
Result: Goswami finished 34th with a timing of 1:39.42
Finals: July 16, 01.40am
Event: Men's 20km Race
Player: Sandeep Kumar
Result: Finished 40th with a timing of 1:31.58
Finals: July 16, 03.40am
Event: Men's 3000m Steeplechase
Player: Avinash Sable
Result/Qualifiers: Finished 3rd with a timing of 8:18.75 (Q)
Finals: July 19, 07.50am. Timing: 8:31.75, Result: 11th
Event: Men's Long Jump Qualification
Player: Jeswin Aldrin
Result: Finished 20th with a distance of 7.79m
Finals: N/A
Event: Men's Long Jump Qualification
Player: Muhammed Anees Yahiya
Result: Finished 23rd with a distance of 7.73m
Finals: N/A
Event: Men's Long Jump Qualification
Player: M Sreeshankar
Result/Qualifiers: 8.00m (Q)
Finals: July 17, 06.50am, Distance: 7.96, Result: 7th
Event: Men's Shot Put Qualification
Player: Tajinderpal Singh Toor
Result: Retired DNS (Injury)
Finals: N/A
Event: Women's 3000m Steeplechase Heats
Player: Parul Chaudhary
Result: Finished 31st, 9:38.09 (Personal Best)
Finals: N/A
July 17
Event: Men's 400m Hurdles Heats
Player: MP Jabir
Result/Qualifiers: Finished 31st, 50.76 sec
Finals: N/A
Event: Men's Long Jump Final
Player: M Sreeshankar
Result/Qualifiers: 8.00m (Q)
Finals: Distance: 7.96, Result: 7th
July 19
Event: Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final
Player: Avinash Sable
Result/Qualifiers: Finished 3rd with a timing of 8:18.75 (Q)
Finals: Finished 11th, 8:31.75
July 21
Event: Women's Javelin Throw Qualification Group B
Player: Annu Rani
Result/Qualifiers: Finished 5th, 59.60m (Q)
Finals: July 23, 05.20am
July 22
Event: Men's Javelin Throw Qualification Group A & B
Player: Neeraj Chopra
Result/Qualifiers: Finished 1st in Group A 88.39m (Q, Auto)
Finals: July 24, 07.05am
Event: Men's Javelin Throw Qualification Group A & B
Player: Rohit Yadav
Result/Qualifiers: Finished 6th in Group B, 80.42m (Q)
Finals: July 24, 07.05am
Event: Men's Triple Jump Qualification
Player: Abdullah Aboobacker
Result/Qualifiers: Finished 10th in Group B, Distance: 16.45m
Finals: July 24, 06.30am
Event: Men's Triple Jump Qualification
Player: Praveen Chitravel
Result/Qualifiers: Finished 17th in Group A, Distance: 16.49m
Finals: July 24: 06.30am
Event: Men's Triple Jump Qualification
Player: Eldhose Paul
Result/Qualifiers: Finished 12th in Group A 16.68m (Q)
Finals: July 24, 06.30am
(Q) in Results/Qualifiers suggest the players in the table mentioned above have qualified in the qualifiers round and will play in the finals as mentioned in Finals section.
3) Who are the players in the fray for the finals so far and others who reached the finals but couldn't fetch medal for the country? Below is the table mentioning their timings and events...
Finals timings
Athlete: Annu Rani
Event: Women's Javelin Throw
Timings: July 23: 06.50 am (SAT)
Athlete: Eldhose Paul
Event: Men's Triple Jump
Timings: July 24, 06.30am (SUN)
Athlete: Neeraj Chopra
Event: Men's Javelin Throw
Timings: July 24: 07.05am (SUN)
Athlete: Rohit Yadav
Event: Men's Javelin Throw
Timings: July 24: 07.05am (SUN)
4) Athletes with disappointing performance at the finals
M Sreeshankar: Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar failed to live up to the expectations as he finished seventh in the finals with his best effort of 7.96m. Having become the first Indian male athlete to qualify for the long jump finals in the World Championships, Sreeshankar had raised hopes of a historic medal in the showpiece. But his performance in the final was way below his season's and personal best of 8.36m.
Avinash Sable: Sable finished 11th in the final of the men's 3000m steeplechase event with a disappointing show on the fourth day of competitions at the World Championships. The 27-year-old clocked 8:31.75, way below his season's and personal best of 8:12.48, which is a national record. He had qualified for the final after finishing third in heat number 3 and seventh overall with a time of 8:18.75.
Overall, this World Athletics Championships has been India's best so far with as many as six players reaching the finals. Going by the players in the fray for finals, Neeraj Chopra is among the brightest prospect to fetch India its second medal of the tournament after Anju Bobby George clinched bronze in Paris 2003.