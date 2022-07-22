Hyderabad: As the wait for the second medal continues with a billion Indians now pinning hopes on Neeraj Chopra Sunday, after Anju Bobby George heroics in Paris 2003 where she ended the campaign with third in women's long jump, ETV Bharat takes a look at the results in the qualification round so far of the Indian players.

1) Dates of World Athletics Championships

July 16 - July 25

2) Date-wise results since the commencement of the tournament until July 22

July 16

Event: Women's 20km Race Walk

Player: Priyanka Goswami

Result: Goswami finished 34th with a timing of 1:39.42

Finals: July 16, 01.40am

Event: Men's 20km Race

Player: Sandeep Kumar

Result: Finished 40th with a timing of 1:31.58

Finals: July 16, 03.40am

Event: Men's 3000m Steeplechase

Player: Avinash Sable

Result/Qualifiers: Finished 3rd with a timing of 8:18.75 (Q)

Finals: July 19, 07.50am. Timing: 8:31.75, Result: 11th

Event: Men's Long Jump Qualification

Player: Jeswin Aldrin

Result: Finished 20th with a distance of 7.79m

Finals: N/A

Event: Men's Long Jump Qualification

Player: Muhammed Anees Yahiya

Result: Finished 23rd with a distance of 7.73m

Finals: N/A

Event: Men's Long Jump Qualification

Player: M Sreeshankar

Result/Qualifiers: 8.00m (Q)

Finals: July 17, 06.50am, Distance: 7.96, Result: 7th

Event: Men's Shot Put Qualification

Player: Tajinderpal Singh Toor

Result: Retired DNS (Injury)

Finals: N/A

Event: Women's 3000m Steeplechase Heats

Player: Parul Chaudhary

Result: Finished 31st, 9:38.09 (Personal Best)

Finals: N/A

July 17

Event: Men's 400m Hurdles Heats

Player: MP Jabir

Result/Qualifiers: Finished 31st, 50.76 sec

Finals: N/A

Event: Men's Long Jump Final

Player: M Sreeshankar

Result/Qualifiers: 8.00m (Q)

Finals: Distance: 7.96, Result: 7th

July 19

Event: Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final

Player: Avinash Sable

Result/Qualifiers: Finished 3rd with a timing of 8:18.75 (Q)

Finals: Finished 11th, 8:31.75

July 21

Event: Women's Javelin Throw Qualification Group B

Player: Annu Rani

Result/Qualifiers: Finished 5th, 59.60m (Q)

Finals: July 23, 05.20am

July 22

Event: Men's Javelin Throw Qualification Group A & B

Player: Neeraj Chopra

Result/Qualifiers: Finished 1st in Group A 88.39m (Q, Auto)

Finals: July 24, 07.05am

Event: Men's Javelin Throw Qualification Group A & B

Player: Rohit Yadav

Result/Qualifiers: Finished 6th in Group B, 80.42m (Q)

Finals: July 24, 07.05am

Event: Men's Triple Jump Qualification

Player: Abdullah Aboobacker

Result/Qualifiers: Finished 10th in Group B, Distance: 16.45m

Finals: July 24, 06.30am

Event: Men's Triple Jump Qualification

Player: Praveen Chitravel

Result/Qualifiers: Finished 17th in Group A, Distance: 16.49m

Finals: July 24: 06.30am

Event: Men's Triple Jump Qualification

Player: Eldhose Paul

Result/Qualifiers: Finished 12th in Group A 16.68m (Q)

Finals: July 24, 06.30am

(Q) in Results/Qualifiers suggest the players in the table mentioned above have qualified in the qualifiers round and will play in the finals as mentioned in Finals section.

3) Who are the players in the fray for the finals so far and others who reached the finals but couldn't fetch medal for the country? Below is the table mentioning their timings and events...

Finals timings

Athlete: Annu Rani

Event: Women's Javelin Throw

Timings: July 23: 06.50 am (SAT)

Athlete: Eldhose Paul

Event: Men's Triple Jump

Timings: July 24, 06.30am (SUN)

Athlete: Neeraj Chopra

Event: Men's Javelin Throw

Timings: July 24: 07.05am (SUN)

Athlete: Rohit Yadav

Event: Men's Javelin Throw

Timings: July 24: 07.05am (SUN)

4) Athletes with disappointing performance at the finals

M Sreeshankar: Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar failed to live up to the expectations as he finished seventh in the finals with his best effort of 7.96m. Having become the first Indian male athlete to qualify for the long jump finals in the World Championships, Sreeshankar had raised hopes of a historic medal in the showpiece. But his performance in the final was way below his season's and personal best of 8.36m.

Avinash Sable: Sable finished 11th in the final of the men's 3000m steeplechase event with a disappointing show on the fourth day of competitions at the World Championships. The 27-year-old clocked 8:31.75, way below his season's and personal best of 8:12.48, which is a national record. He had qualified for the final after finishing third in heat number 3 and seventh overall with a time of 8:18.75.

Overall, this World Athletics Championships has been India's best so far with as many as six players reaching the finals. Going by the players in the fray for finals, Neeraj Chopra is among the brightest prospect to fetch India its second medal of the tournament after Anju Bobby George clinched bronze in Paris 2003.