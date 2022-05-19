Women's World Boxing: India's Nikhat Zareen wins gold, beats Jutamas Jitpong in 52kg final
New Delhi: Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen on Thursday bagged a gold medal after beating Jutamas Jitpong of Thailand 5-0 in the 52kg final of the Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul.
Nikhat joins six-time champion M.C Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny R.L and Lekha C. to become the fifth Indian woman boxer to win the world title. Earlier on Wednesday, Nikhat had pulled off a comprehensive 5-0 win against Brazil's Caroline De Almeida in the 52kg semifinal.
