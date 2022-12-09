Washington (US): Tennis legend Roger Federer, having secured eight Wimbledon titles, the most by any player, wasn't allowed to enter into Wimbledon once, he revealed. The reason -- he wasn't carrying his membership card. A video clip is going viral of The Daily Show on social media, where Federer came as a guest and spilled the tea about the incident.

Federer said he was clueless about it and whispered to the security guard as he didn't want to seem bragging about his accomplishments that he is an eight-time winner of the championship which makes him an automatic member of the tournament.

The show released on Thursday and host asked him if the incident was true. Trevor Noah asked him about the incident, and the Swiss Maestro said, "When you win Wimbledon, you become a member automatically. So, I'm like, No, I don't have my membership card but I am a member and I'm just wondering where I can get in, and she said, Yeah, but you have to be a member. I was like, I'm just asking you again where can I get in, and she said, The other side, but you have to be a member," he narrated.

As per the rule, if a player wins at Wimbledon, he automatically becomes a member of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (ALTEC), a feat Federer has accomplished eight times. "So, I look at her one last time and I'm so sorry, I couldn't believe and still can't believe I said this and because I still feel bad about it. I'd look at her and say, "I have won this tournament eight times. Please believe me, I am a member!" he added.

Federer, who was unfamiliar with membership cards, informed her that he did not have one but was a member. "When I said I won Wimbledon eight times, for a split second, I wasn't sure if it was eight anymore because I thought it 'was it seven, was it eight? I don't know'. But I said it because I never talk like this," he further added on the show.

Federer went on to say that he had to drive to another gate before being recognised by a security guard, who took a picture with him and set up a meeting with the ALTEC chairman.

"And I thought of going over to the other side and giving a wave that I was in but I didn't do it," Federer joked. The 20-time Grand Slam champion's most recent match was a doubles game with long-time friend and rival Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup earlier this year.