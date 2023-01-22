New Delhi: The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) annual general meeting (AGM), which is supposed to start at 10 am on Sunday in Ayodhya, has been called off, news agency ANI reported citing sources. This is being seen as a fallout of the recent protests in Delhi by star wrestlers who accused WFI President and BJP MP Bri Bhushan Sharan Singh of highhandedness and sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

As per earlier reports, Brij Bhushan Sharan is expected to step down at the AGM today. However, in the last few days, he has been asserting that he will not resign and called the wrestlers' protests a part of 'political conspiracy'. On its part, the WFI has denied charges levelled against its President. The federation also maintained Brij Bhushan has not been terminated from his post. The assertions come amid reports of the Centre suspending all activities of the WFI.

The Union Sports Ministry, meanwhile, suspended the assistant secretary of WFI, Vinod Tomar Saturday evening. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Friday formed a seven-member committee to probe the allegations of sexual harassment against the WFI chief. This was after Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur announced that the WFI chief will "step aside" till the investigation by the "oversight committee" into the allegations is completed. The Committee will prepare a report within eight to ten days after listening to both sides, committee member Yogeshwar Dutt said on Saturday.

The WFI, on the other hand in its report to the Sports Ministry, rubbished all charges by the protesting wrestlers. The wrestlers' body said that the protests at Jantar Mantar were motivated by a "hidden agenda to dislodge the current management". It also asserted that "there is no scope for arbitrariness and mismanagement " in the federation.

"The WFI is managed by an elected body as per its constitution, and therefore, there is no scope for arbitrariness and mismanagement in WFI by any one individual, including the president," the WFI said adding that the wrestling body under the sitting president has always acted keeping the best interests of wrestlers in mind.

Several Indian star wrestlers including Sakshee Malikkh, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Ravi Dahiya were protesting at Jantar Mantar in the national capital for three days. Apart from the removal of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from the top post they also demanded a complete overhaul of the wrestling body.