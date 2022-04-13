Augsburg: In a first, a Bundesliga match between Mainz and Augsburg on Wednesday came to a halt, a move by referee Matthias Jollenbeck in the 65th minute, to allow Mainz defender Moussa Niakhate to break his fast during Ramzan. 26-year-old Niakhate has been observing fast, the nine month of Islamic calender, where individuals don't eat/drink during daylight. Later after the match, Niakhate thanked the referee for allowing him to break his fast and hydrate himself during the match.