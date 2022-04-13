Watch: Referee stops play to allow Mainz's Moussa Niakhate to break Ramzan fast
Augsburg: In a first, a Bundesliga match between Mainz and Augsburg on Wednesday came to a halt, a move by referee Matthias Jollenbeck in the 65th minute, to allow Mainz defender Moussa Niakhate to break his fast during Ramzan. 26-year-old Niakhate has been observing fast, the nine month of Islamic calender, where individuals don't eat/drink during daylight. Later after the match, Niakhate thanked the referee for allowing him to break his fast and hydrate himself during the match.
For the first time in history, a Bundesliga game was stopped for so that a Muslim player could break his fast during the match.— HD Football (@hdfootballl) April 12, 2022
In the game between Augsburg and Mainz 05, the referee stopped the game at sunset so Moussa Niakhaté could take some fluids.
pic.twitter.com/JcW907aBLh