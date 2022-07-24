Watch: Neeraj Chopra's throw that won India silver medal at World Athletics Championship
Eugene (Oregon): Tokyo Olympics javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra on Sunday (IST) ended India's 19-year-long wait for a medal at the World Athletics Championships after he clinched the silver medal at the 2022 meet with historic throw of 88.13m. This was India's second medal at the World Championships and the first podium finish since Anju Bobby George won a bronze medal in long jump at Paris in 2003. Chopra's best effort of 88.13m in the final at the Hayward Field was short of Anderson Peters' gold medal-winning mark of 90.54m while Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch won the bronze with 88.09m.
Below is the video of the throw that earned India silver at the championship.
