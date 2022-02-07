Chamoli (Uttarakhand): The National Skiing Championship, slated from February 7-9, has begun here in Auli on Monday, amidst widespread snowfall, coating the area with a thick white blanket and providing a necessary volume of snow needed for skiing enthusiasts.

The sponsors, organisers and local administration are positive of a good run of the tournament since the state has received ample snowfall this year.

Uttarakhand's chief secretary SS Sandhu inaugurated the much-awaited sporting event organised by Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam (GMVN).

The two-day sporting event will feature 350 players from different teams, who will showcase their talent on snow-covered slopes.