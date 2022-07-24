Eugene: Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra scripted yet another history as he became only the second Indian and first male track and field athlete to win a medal in the World Championships by clinching silver in the javelin throw final. The 24-year-old Chopra, who had come into the showpiece as a hot medal favourite, produced a best throw of 88.13m to finish second. The legendary long jumper Anju Booby George was the first Indian to win a medal -- bronze -- in the World Championships in the 2003 edition in Paris.

