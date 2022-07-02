Surat (Gujarat): A jaw-dropping video of Jeet Trivedi was captured by ETV Bharat attempting world record as the 22-year-old arranged 32 pieces in just 62 seconds. This happened while world's first ever Chess Olympiad Torch Relay reached this city. In the video, Trivedi is seen blindfolded as he moves the pieces on board at a breakneck speed in the presence of Guinness Records' jury, who were accompanied by Gujarat Chess Association (GCA) Bhavesh Patel here at the Indoor Stadium in Athwalines.

Watch

Read: Breaking the glass ceiling: Kashmiri woman weightlifter dreams of representing India at Olympics

Watch the video embedded in the story