Kozhikode (Kerala): It might leave some open-mouthed in awe, others delighted, but for the locals of Malabar, it instilled a sense of pride when they learned they were trending in a country that is located over 15,000 kms from their state -- Argentina.

All this, after a giant 30-foot cut-out of legendary Lionel Messi was erected by Argentine fans at Cherupuzha, Pullavoor in Kozhikode, which the Argentina team wasted no time in sharing on their official social media account. The cutout is erected on a small islet in the middle of a river in a picturesque location and can be spotted from several miles away. Argentine fans here are sitting with bated breath, hoping their team would return with the coveted trophy this time.

Lionel Messi

Meanwhile, the Brazilian fans too didn't shy away from the rivalry and created a 35-feet cutout of Brazilian superstar Neymar Junior, placed right in front of Messi. The fans even took out a procession with the cutout of Neymar, cheering their favourite football team, and then erected the cutout in Cherupuzha, Pullavoor. The Brazilian fans were unhappy about the attention their rival fans got through the Messi cutout and wanted to do something bigger and better than that.

As the FIFA World Cup beckons, the sport is celebrated no less than a festival, mostly in the northern parts of Kerala. The sheer madness and the frenzy surrounding had its wings produce rippling effect across the globe and many European and Latin American teams have appreciated the love for the team that the people of Malabar share.