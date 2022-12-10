US soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies while covering Argentina-Netherlands match in Qatar
US soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies while covering Argentina-Netherlands match in Qatar
New Delhi: US soccer journalist Grant Wahl who had earlier made it to the headlines for his opposition to hosting the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, died while covering the Argentina-Netherlands match in Doha on Friday. Wahl, 48, reportedly collapsed in the press box while covering the match. The US State Department said American authorities have been "in close communication" with his family.
