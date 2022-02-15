London: Novak Djokovic said in an interview broadcast Tuesday that he is prepared to skip the French Open and Wimbledon if vaccination against the coronavirus is required for him to play.

Speaking to BBC, the 20-time Grand Slam champion said he is not vaccinated and added that missing the next two majors and other tournaments is the price that I am willing to pay.

"I understand the consequences of my decision," Djokovic said.

"I understand that not being vaccinated today, you know, I am unable to travel to most of the tournaments at the moment," he said.

Last month, Novak Djokovic failed to participate in the Australian Open 2022 as he was deported by the Australian government after a row on his vaccine status. Djokovic had his visa revoked twice when he was eventually deported by the Australian government.

"I was never against vaccination," he added and confirmed that he'd had vaccines as a child. Djokovic further added: "But I've always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body."

When asked about why he is letting go of the chance to win more Grand Slams, Djokovic replied: "Because the principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title or anything else. I'm trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can."

Novak Djokovic is set to return to action at the Dubai Tennis Championships this month. The Serbian is also on the entry list for the Indian Wells ATP Masters 1000 in California starting next month.

