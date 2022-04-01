Bangkok: The draws for badminton's Thomas and Uber Cup took place in the host city of Bangkok, Thailand on Friday. Defending Thomas Cup men's champions Indonesia were drawn in Group A with South Korea, hosts Thailand and Singapore. Denmark top Group B with China, France and Algeria while Group C is led by Chinese Taipei, followed by India, Germany and Canada.

Read: Super Saturday: MotoGP riders ready for the "challenge"

Group D will feature Japan, Malaysia, England and New Zealand. In the women's Uber Cup draw, defending champions China were drawn into Group B with rivals Chinese Taipei, Spain and Australia. Group A is 2018 champions Japan, Indonesia, France and Germany.

Read: Pakistan level ODI series with 6-wicket win over Australia

In Group C are hosts Thailand, Denmark, Malaysia and Egypt. Group D is topped by 2010 champions South Korea, followed by India, Canada and the United States. The 2022 Thomas and Uber Cup will take from May 8th-15th in Bangkok.

AP