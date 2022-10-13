New Delhi: One of the greatest distance runners in history, Ethiopia's Haile Gebrselassie urged participants of the Delhi Half Marathon on Sunday to "pace the run and enjoy the moment." The International Event Ambassador, who set an incredible 27 world records in a storied career, unveiled the unique finisher's medal at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Thursday.

The Delhi Half Marathon is one of the biggest races in the world right now, Gebrselassie told the conference. "I believe this event symbolises the spirit of India. It's important for everyone to encourage this race as it motivates people to keep up their health. I am so happy that equal number of women are taking part and don't be surprised if I jump into the race on Sunday," the 'King' of distance running said.

"The race is always a reflection of your training ability. At the end of the race, you will be in pain but you must enjoy with this pain. I've looked at the weather for Sunday and it’s looking good. Pace your run well and try to finish in under one hour," he added.