Dubai: Novak Djokovic said Alexander Zverev's disqualification from the Mexican Open was "not too harsh" after the 24-year-old German's racquet-smashing outburst in Acapulcao.

Speaking after his 6-3, 7-6 (2) win over Karen Khachanov in Dubai on Wednesday, Djokovic said "I think it was correct under the circumstances".

Zverev's tirade happened after he and Marcelo Melo lost a doubles match to Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 on Tuesday night in Acapulco.

Zverev struck the umpire's chair three times, sat for a moment, then got back up and yelled at umpire Alessandro Germani that he destroyed the whole (expletive) match and struck the chair once more with his racket as the umpire climbed down. Germani had pulled his feet back at one point for fear of being hit.

Minutes earlier, Zverev had received a code violation after yelling and swearing in protest of a shot that was ruled in, setting up match point. Glasspool then ended the match with an ace.

Zverev apologized in a statement posted on his Instagram account on Wednesday.

It is difficult to put into words how much I regret my behavior during and after the doubles match yesterday, he wrote.

I have privately apologized to the chair umpire because my outburst towards him was wrong and unacceptable, and I am only disappointed in myself. It just should not have happened and there is no excuse.

AP