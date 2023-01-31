Victoria (Australia): Australian tennis legend Margaret Court's Perth home allegedly got targeted during a burglary on Australian Day. Two people from Edgewater, aged 33 and 34, have been charged after medals and awards were stolen during the burglary at former world No.1 tennis star and conservative Christian minister's City Beach home, The Age reported.

Read: V-P Dhankhar praises India's U-19 'monumental' WC feat, says players will inspire upcoming athletes

A Western Australian Police spokeswoman said that thieves allegedly broke in through the front door and rummaged through the property on Thursday evening. "Perth detectives have charged two men in relation to an aggravated home burglary. "It will be alleged about 8pm, two men gained access to the premises via the front entrance door," she said.

"Once inside, it will be further alleged that the accused rummaged through the victim's property and stole a number of items including awards, medals and jewellery," she added. According to the police, a number of the items were located in nearby bushland and gardens.

Read: Think we've made the right decision to not play a tour match: Steve Smith ahead of India tour

The 80-year old is considered one of the sport's all-time greats, having won 24 major singles titles in the Open era. She retired from tennis in 1977 and has a tennis court named after her at Melbourne Park, which hosts the Australian Open.