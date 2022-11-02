Sports schedule today
Published on: 37 minutes ago
Sports schedule today
Published on: 37 minutes ago
Here are the sports events of Wednesday:
CRICKET:
T20 World Cup match between Netherlands and Zimbabwe in Adelaide.
T20 World Cup match between India and Bangladesh in Adelaide.
Other stories related to India and international cricket.
BADMINTON:
Hylo Open Super 300 tournament in Saarbrcken, Germany.
Read: Barca ends Champions League campaign with 4-2 win over Plzen
HOCKEY:
FIH Pro League in Bhubaneswar.
KABBADI:
Pro Kabaddi League.
BOXING:
Asian Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan.
CHESS:
Asian Continental Chess Championship in Delhi.
Loading...