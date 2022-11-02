Here are the sports events of Wednesday:

CRICKET:

T20 World Cup match between Netherlands and Zimbabwe in Adelaide.

T20 World Cup match between India and Bangladesh in Adelaide.

BADMINTON:

Hylo Open Super 300 tournament in Saarbrcken, Germany.

HOCKEY:

FIH Pro League in Bhubaneswar.

KABBADI:

Pro Kabaddi League.

BOXING:

Asian Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan.

CHESS:

Asian Continental Chess Championship in Delhi.