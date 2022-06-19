Bengaluru: South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the final match of the T20I series here at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. The series is currently tied at 2-2.

The pitch, and going by the dimensions of the ground, it has all a batter requires -- short boundaries, higher altitude. The side boundaries are 67m whereas it's 77m in the straighter part of the ground. The pitch will assist batter, however, a few cracks might aid spinners too.

Rishabh Pant: The practice isn't working for me (on the toss). Looks like a good wicket, we would like to get anything around 180-190. We just need to focus on the process and put in our 100% into the game. Playing the same team

Keshav Maharaj: We will bowl first, the overhead conditions, the dew, we can look to exploit the conditions, but it does look like a good wicket to bat on. Tristan Stubbs, Reeza Hendricks and KG Rabada are back, they replace Temba Bavuma, Marco Jansen and Shamsi. We have gone for the extra batter, hopefully, we'll look to utilize it while batting upfront.

Teams:

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj(c), Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

India (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan