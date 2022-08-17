New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday deferred the hearing of All India Football Federation (AIFF) case until August 22 after it was informed that the Centre had a meeting with the world football governing body, FIFA, over the suspension of AIFF and holding Under 17 Women’s World Cup.

The Centre told a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, AS Bopanna and JB Paridwala that two meetings have been held with FIFA and efforts are being made to "break some ice" on holding of U-17 Women's World Cup. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta apprised the apex court that the meeting was "constructive" and the government will request FIFA/AFC to allow Gokulam Kerala to participate in the AFC Women’s Championship and ATK Mohun Bagan in AFC Cup.

He requested that the matter be deferred till August 22 so that a consensus could be arrived at between the active stakeholders of the AIFF. Mehta said that a few words from the court that the stakeholders are trying to sort this up will help them in their endeavour. The bench said it is a great international event for the under 17 children and it is only concerned with the fact that the tournament is held in the country.

If somebody from outside is trying to interfere with it, it would not be tolerated, it said. The bench asked the Centre to play a proactive role in the matter and facilitate the lifting the suspension of AIFF. On Tuesday, the FIFA had suspended India for "undue influence from third parties" and stripped the country of the right to host the Under-17 Women's World Cup.

The country was scheduled to host the FIFA tournament from October 11-30. This is the first time that the AIFF has been banned by FIFA in its 85-year-old history. A ban on India was on the cards after the Supreme Court removed Praful Patel as AIFF president on May 18 for not holding elections due in December 2020.

The court had appointed a three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA), headed by former apex court judge AR Dave, to manage the affairs of the national federation. The CoA, which has former Chief Commissioner of India SY Quraishi and ex India captain Bhaskar Ganguly as other members, also had to frame its constitution in line with the National Sports Code and model guidelines.