New Delhi: India made it a 1-2 in the men's 10m air rifle competition of the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany, after Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil won gold and Abhinav Shaw silver in a tight title-decider going 17-13 in the former's favour. The Indian duo shot consistently well throughout Wednesday morning, first crossing the eight-man final stage elimination hurdle and then putting up a show in the gold-medal matchup.

Read: Italian Open: Novak Djokovic beats Karatsev in opener; Felix, Shapovalov also enter R3

Earlier on Tuesday, day one of the competitions, Rudrankksh had also topped the qualification stage with 627.5 points, leading three Indians into the top-eight stage. Paarth Makhija accompanied the duo, holding on to his fifth position in qualifying in the end classifications.

But Wednesday morning belonged to Rudrankksh who dominated all three stages of the competition over two days of shooting. In the final, it was Abhinav who started the stronger in the early stages, going up 4-2 after the first three shots. Rudrankksh recovered quickly though, and went past his countryman, keeping his nose ahead till the very end to seal victory. Germnay's Nils Palberg won bronze.

Read: Uber Cup 2022: India lose to South Korea 5-0 in their final group clash

In Junior women's 10m air rifle, Ramita of India, after topping qualification on Tuesday with a solid 630.5, also topped the final stage elimination with a score of 261.0. However, she settled for silver in the end, going down 8-16 to France's Oceanne Muller, the reigning junior world champion and Tokyo Olympics finalist, in the gold medal match. India are presently topping the medals tally as well with one gold and two silver medals.