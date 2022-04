Manchester: Cristiano Ronaldo apologized for what he described as an outburst after Manchester United's 1-0 loss to Everton in the Premier League. Footage shared on social media showed Ronaldo apparently slapping a phone out of a supporter's hand as he left the field at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Read: It's just a matter of getting first win and finding spark: Zaheer on MI's struggles this season

In a post on Instagram, Ronaldo said: I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship. Ronaldo said it was never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing.

Read: IPL 2022, EXCLUSIVE| Pant gives freedom, Ponting discusses mental strength: Lalit Yadav

Nevertheless, he said, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game. United is looking into the incident.

AP