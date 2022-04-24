London: Manchester United star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo paid a heartfelt tribute to his and Georgina Rodriguez's late son after scoring his 100th goal in the Premier League against Arsenal. The Portuguese footballer dedicated the goal to his late son with a touching celebration on Saturday. After scoring the 100th goal, he raised his left hand to the sky to mark his big achievement a few days after losing his newborn son.

Taking to Instagram, Ronaldo shared a picture in which he could be seen looking at the sky and pointing his finger towards it. Ronaldo has endured a traumatic week after he and partner Georgina announced the tragic death of their son in a heartbreaking statement on Monday (April 19), while also confirming the arrival of their newborn daughter. The football star was expecting twins with partner but revealed that while she had given birth to a girl, their son had died.

"It is with our deepest sadness that we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you," Ronaldo wrote on social media on Monday. After missing the last game while grieving the death of his newborn son, the 37-year-old was included in the Manchester United squad by manager Ralf Rangnick, who revealed prior to the match that Ronaldo had insisted he was in the right frame of mind to play against Arsenal.

"We spoke on the day he returned. He said to me that everything is well so he can train again and play again. It's good to have him back in the squad," Rangnick told BT Sport.

