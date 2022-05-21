Hyderabad: Indian Grand Master R Praggnanandhaa on Friday scripted his second win over World Champion Magnus Carlsen this year by defeating him at the Chessable Masters in the fifth round of the clash.

This is the second time that the 16-year-old chess prodigy has thumped Carlsen in 2022. The contest that once seemed to head towards a draw took a turn towards the Indian after Carlsen's late blunder in the 40th move.

Read: Verma & Co win successive World Cup gold medals

With this win, Praggnanandhaa is keeping his chances alive of moving to the knockout stage of the USD 150,000 online tournament.

Earlier, he had defeated the Norwegian in February for the first time at Airthings Masters.