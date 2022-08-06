WRESTLING

Naveen beats Ogbonna Emmanuel John of Nigeria in Men's Freestyle 74kg to enter 1/8 Final.

Pooja Gehlot too registers win in 50kg bout. She defeats her Scotland opponent via technical superiority.

TABLE TENNIS

In a lopsided contest, Achanta Sharath Kamal beats Singapore's Yong Izaac Quek 4-0. He enters men's semis.

WRESTLING

Vinesh Phogat beats Canada's Samantha Stewart in women's Freestyle 53kg.

BOXING

Nitu thumps Priyanka Dhillon of Canada in 45-48kg (Minimumweight), enters finals

TABLE TENNIS

Women's doubles duos of Manika Batra and Diya Prayag and Sreeja Akula and Reeth Tennison advanced to the quarterfinals after securing impressive wins in their round of 16 matches. Manika-Diya defeated the Oumehani Hosenally and Nandashwaree Jalim of Mauritius by 3-0.

The other Indian women's doubles duo of Sreeja Akula and Reeth Tennison was also impressive in their 3-0 win over Anna Chloe Thomas Wu Zang and Lara Whitto of Wales.

CRICKET

India have won the toss and Harmanpreet Kaur has chosen to bat against England in the semifinal match.