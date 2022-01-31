Liverpool: Everton Football Club on Monday confirmed the appointment of Frank Lampard as the Premier Club's new manager.

The former England midfielder has agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract - until June 2024 - and will take charge of the first team for the FA Cup fourth-round tie against Brentford at Goodison Park on Saturday.

"The appointment of Lampard comes after a robust recruitment process with several candidates being interviewed by the Club's majority shareholder and Board of Directors," the club in a statement said.

Lampard started management with Derby County in 2018, leading the Rams to the final of that season's Championship play-offs.

Read: Eriksen set for playing return after signing for Brentford

He was appointed head coach at former club Chelsea the following year and, helping develop many of the club's young talents, guided the Londoners to fourth place in the Premier League and the FA Cup final in his first season in charge.

The new Everton manager will be supported by a vastly experienced and talented backroom team made up of Joe Edwards as his Assistant Manager, Paul Clement as first team Coach and Chris Jones as First Team Coach and Head of Performance.

Lampard said: "It is a huge honour for me to represent and manage a club the size and tradition of Everton Football Club. I'm very hungry to get started. After speaking to the owner, Chairman and the Board, I very much felt their passion and ambition. I hope they felt my ambition and how hard I want to work to bring it together."

Read: IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants unveils team logo

"My first message to the players will be that we have to do this together. We'll try to do our job and I know the fans will be there backing us," he added.

One of English football's most decorated footballers, Lampard won three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups, the Champions League and Europa League, while earning 106 caps for his country in a glittering playing career.

ANI