New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut on January 2, his office said on Friday.

The university will be established at Salawa and Kaili villages of Sardhana town in Meerut at an estimated cost of about Rs 700 crore.

One of the key areas of focus for the prime minister is inculcating sporting culture and establishing world class sporting infrastructure in all parts of the country, and the establishment of this university at Meerut will be a major step towards fulfilling this vision, it said.

The sports university will be equipped with modern and state-of-the-art sports infrastructure, including synthetic hockey and football grounds, a ground for basketball, volleyball, handball and kabaddi, lawn tennis court, gymnasium hall, synthetic running stadium, swimming pool, multipurpose hall and a cycling velodrome.

It will also house facilities for shooting, squash, gymnastics, weightlifting, archery, canoeing and kayaking among other facilities.

The university will have the capacity to train 1,080 sportspersons including 540 female and 540 male sportspersons, the statement said.

PTI