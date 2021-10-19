Mumbai: Ace cueist Pankaj Advani (PSPB) neatly constructed a brilliant 121 points effort, the highest break so far in the competition, for his fourth successive win in the round-robin league matches of the "GSC World Snooker Qualifiers".

The Qualifiers is a BSFI National Selection Tournament, organized by The Sportal here.

Pankaj started hesitantly and his opponent Dhvaj Haria cashed on the opportunities to take a 2-0 lead.

Read: Love having Dhoni in dressing room as he brings sense of calm: KL Rahul

But Pankaj went on to win the third and get back into the match.

That three-figure break seemed to have knocked the fight out of Dhvaj as Pankaj went on to comfortably win the next three frames to complete a satisfying 29-74, 31-79, 121(121)-00, 69-14, 69-03 and 72-17 win.

On Monday night, Pankaj had defeated Pushpender Singh (RSPB) 4-1 (68(51)-34, 86-01, 00-86(86), 120(84)-11, 61-25).

Meanwhile, Aditya Mehta (Men) and Vidya Pillai (Women) both suffered setbacks.

Indian number 3 Laxman Rawat won all his four matches.

Read: T20 World Cup: 'Memorable moment' when Dhoni caught up with Gayle

Results - Men - Y-camp (1st leg): Aditya Mehta (PSPB) beat Pushpender Singh (RSPB) 4-1 (55-19, 98(83)-00, 56-65(46), 129(72)-00, 69(56)-33); Pankaj Advani (PSPB) beat Dhvaj Haria (PSPB) 4-2 (29-74, 31-79, 121(121)-00, 69-14, 69-03, 72-17); Laxman Rawat (PSPB) beat Neeraj Kumar (RSPB) 4-3 (92(56)-3, 69(61)-24, 68-26, 32-70, 26-81, 42-61, 54-16).

Monday night matches: Laxman Rawat (PSPB) beat Himanshu Jain (TEL) 4-0 (75(60)-04, 110(104)-11, 79-63, 58(40)-08); Dhvaj Haria (PSPB) beat Aditya Mehta (PSPB) 4-2 (13-87, 79-39, 44-55, 82-00, 67-01, 71-36); Pankaj Advani (PSPB) beat Pushpender Singh (RSPB) 4-1 (68(51)-34, 86-01, 00-86(86), 120(84)-11, 61-25).

PTI