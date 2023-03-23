New Delhi: Nikhat Zareen (50kg) and Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) advanced to the final of the Women's World Championships with stellar semifinal wins here on Thursday. While Nikhat out-punched Rio Olympics bronze medallist Ingrit Valencia of Colombia 5-0, Nitu eked out a 5-2 victory over Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan.

Reigning champion Nikhat used her speed and tactical acumen to see off Valencia and continue the defence of her title. Earlier in the rematch of last year's quarterfinals, Nitu and Balkibekova went all guns blazing in the first round. However, the Kazakh was more dominant and took the round 2-3.

In the second round, Nitu came out strongly, landing hooks and jabs. Both boxers resorted to body blows and clinching with Nitu ending on top. The final three minutes were a tense affair with Nitu getting the better of Balkibekova, forcing about review.

Squaring off against the two-time Worlds bronze medallist Madoka Wada of Japan, the 2022 Commonwealth Games champion Nitu (48kg) secured a scintillating win with the Referee Stops Contest (RSC) verdict in the second round of the bout. With an attacking approach from the word go, the 22-year-old hardly had to break a sweat against the veteran Japenese and was in complete control of the bout.

Following Nitu's victory, Nikhat (50kg) successfully continued her title defence by recording a hard-fought 5-2 win on points after the bout was reviewed against the two-time World Championships bronze medallist Chuthamat Raksat of Thailand. Both pugilists were at the top of their game and gave it their all to emerge victorious in this bout that went right down the wire. (With Agency Inputs)