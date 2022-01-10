Nick Kyrgios tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Australian Open
Nick Kyrgios tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Australian Open
Melbourne: Australia tennis player Nick Kyrgios has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the upcoming Australian Open.
Kyrgios informed that he has withdrawn from the Sydney Tennis Classic on Monday as he has contracted COVID-19.
"Hey everyone, I just want to be open and transparent with everyone, the reason I have had to pull out of Sydney is because I tested positive for COVID," Kyrgios said in his Instagram story.
"I am feeling healthy at the moment with no symptoms. I wish everyone all the best and to stay safe where you can. If all goes well I will see you all at the Australian Open," he added.
The Australian Open begins on January 17 in Melbourne.
