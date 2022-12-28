Karachi: New Zealand's top-order batters closed within 85 runs of virus-hit Pakistan on the third day of the first test on Wednesday. Tom Latham hit a gritty 13th test century, Devon Conway made 92 and Daryl Mitchell struck an aggressive 42 off 47 balls to guide New Zealand to 353-4 at tea.

Former captain Kane Williamson survived two stumping attempts against spinner Nauman Ali and overturned an lbw ruling against mystery slow bowler Abrar Ahmed to reach 66 not out at the break.

Mitchell, who scored three centuries and two half centuries in the three-test series against England in June, dominated the spinners and also smashed four successive boundaries against fast bowler Mohammad Wasim after Pakistan took the second new ball. Mitchell's rapid 65-run stand with Williamson helped New Zealand add 108 runs after lunch but the visitors lost Henry Nicholls (22), who dragged Nauman's low delivery back onto his stumps while attempting a square cut.

Abrar picked up the wickets of Mitchell and Latham through false shots as both went for reverse sweeps and the ball ballooned to close-in fielders after hitting their gloves. Captain Babar Azam was among at least three Pakistan players hit by a virus and didn't take the field at the start. Shan Masood returned after the first over, but Babar stayed back until half an hour after lunch.

Salman Agha, who made a maiden test hundred in Pakistan's first innings 438, is unwell and hasn't fielded. There was confusion when substitute fielder Mohammad Rizwan led the team for a while. However, team management named wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed as the designated stand-in skipper and he eventually took charge because substitute fielders can't captain a side.

Latham became the first New Zealand opener to score 13 test hundreds. He raised his 100 off 161 balls with a single off Abrar before he fell for 113 following an extravagant reverse sweep. Resuming on 165-0, Latham and Conway stretched their opening stand to a record 183 before Nauman struck in his first over.

Conway had added 10 to his overnight 82 but was out lbw to a Nauman delivery which spun sharply from the rough. Stand-in skipper Sarfaraz successfully overturned umpire Aleem Dar's not-out decision through television referral. The opening stand bettered New Zealand's previous first-wicket record against Pakistan when Mark Richardson and Matthew Bell shared a 181-run partnership in Hamilton in 2001.

New Zealand is on its first test tour to Pakistan since 2002 and Karachi will also host the second test next week after Multan was ruled out because of weather concerns. The two-test series will be followed by three ODIs, also in Karachi. (AP)