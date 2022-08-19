Hyderabad: Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has posted a jaw-dropping clip of his exercise regime where he is seen climbing a pole with ease, showcasing his super-hero strength and high endurance levels. At the time of writing this article, the video had already caught the attention of fans all around the world, garnering 41.8K Likes and 2,046 Retweets.

The 24-year-old javelin thrower, who missed the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham due to a groin injury sustained during the World Athletics Championships in July is making best of his time to recuperate and compete in the upcoming leagues.

Although, a report published in a media outlet said the Athletic Federation of India (AFI) has decided not to risk and aggravate Chopra's injury further meaning he might be out of the upcoming Lausanne Diamond League (Athletissima), scheduled on August 26. Chances are that Chopra might not even participate in the Diamond League Grand Final in Zurich on 7-8 September.