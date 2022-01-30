Melbourne: Rafael Nadal beat Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open to win a record 21st Grand Slam title on Sunday here at the Melbourne Park.

He now sits atop among the Big Three (Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and himself) with 21 titles in his cabinet.

The 35-year-old Nadal, who was gunning for his 21st title, won the Championship beating the Russian in five sets: 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.

Nadal lost the first two sets in a close contest but came back remarkably with a fighting performance in the next three to clinch his second Australian title, having won his last 13 years ago.

It was the second longest Australian Open final after Novak Djokovic beat Nadal in five sets in 5 hours and 53 minutes in 2012.

With the 2-6, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 win that started Sunday night and was delayed for a while in the second set when a protester jumped onto the court, Nadal also becomes just the fourth man in history to win all four of the sport's major titles at least twice.

Nadal now leads Medvedev 4-1 in their ATP Head2Head series, with this their second meeting in a Grand Slam final. At the US Open in 2019, Medvedev rallied from two-sets-to-love down before Nadal prevailed in the decider in a Flushing Meadows epic.