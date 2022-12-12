Kolkata: In 2010 when Pop Star sung the theme song for the World Cup in South Africa - ‘Waka Waka – This time Africa, she hardly had an idea that 12 years later an African team will script history by entering in the semi-final for the first time in the greatest show of football on earth.

The Atlas Lions have become one of the stories of the tournament, holding fellow semifinalist Croatia to a draw in the group stage, and defeating Belgium, Spain and finally Portugal in the quarter finals to make their way to the semifinals.

Speaking to Etv Bharat, elated Karim Bencharifa, former Moroccan football player, who was once the head of the national U23 team said, “This success didn’t come in a day. We are getting the success of our long-term plan, proper training, and hard work. It is also true that we didn’t think of this success. We are developing everyday and we hope to surprise the world in future”.

Bencharifa who was responsible for nurturing the young talents like Unahi, and Saturday’s goal-scorer N Nasiri, Dahi told from Morocco, “The success of football is closely related to the infrastructure of the country and we have tried to build a world class infrastructure for football. Now the fields of our country are ready to compete with any field in Europe. I have been to different places in the world, I have seen it and so I can tell this. This is not an exaggeration.”

“The change is evident everywhere. The national team is performing well and the younger generation is getting interested in the game. Coaches from different countries, particularly from Europe are showing interest in African football. There is an overall improvement and that is getting reflected in the World Cup. The Moroccan success will showcase African football to the world. Not only boys, girls also performed brilliantly in the Under-17 World Cup held in India,” said Bencharifa, who was one of the most successful coaches of Mohun Bagan said.

Only four months before the current World Cup, Walid Regaragui took charge of the national team. It is not easy to become successful while sitting in the hot seat of the coach, reminded the former coach of the U19 Indian football team.

Speaking about the national team whose invincible defence has become the talk of the tournament, the former national coach said, “He got the responsibility of the team just four months ago. It is not easy to make the team perform like this from there. The coach has done that," he added. The former Mohun Bagan coach, however, believes that the key to the success of this team is hidden in choosing the right strategy considering the team spirit and the opponent.

Speaking about his country’s prospects in the semifinal, Karim said, “Facing the World champions is not an easy job. Moreover, there are injuries and card problems. I know that well. The match against France will not be easy. I do not know who will be able to play in this match. It is impossible to tell from her and that is why I am worried. But I can say there is nothing to lose".

Whatever might be the outcome of the semifinal but for Karim, it is like a dream come true. "I can say it out loud, it could be like this. Nobody could think. It's like a dream. Everyone is having fun, partying. I also went out with my kids. Great atmosphere,” he added