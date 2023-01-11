Bhubaneswar/Rourkela: With the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup beginning on Friday, let's take a look at some facts and trivia about the tournament from its previous editions.

605 matches have been played so far in the 14 editions of the tournament from 1971 onwards.

2433 goals have been scored from the 605 matches at an average of four goals per match.

26 different countries have taken part in all the World Cups till now. Chile and Wales will take the number to 28 as they make their debut in this edition in Bhubaneswar-Rourkela.

India, Netherlands and Spain are the only teams to have appeared in all the 14 editions so far, and all three of them will also appear at this World Cup too, making it 15 appearances in a row. Argentina, Australia, England and Pakistan have appeared in 13 editions so far.

Argentina, Australia and England are also taking part this time while Pakistan failed to qualify for this edition as well as the previous one.

India will become the first country to host back-to-back FIH Men's World Cup as the 2018 edition was also hosted at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar thus becomes the first venue to host back-to-back FIH Men's Hockey World Cup. The brand new Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha, is the co-host.

The Odisha government claimed the 21000 capacity Birsa Munda Stadium to be the largest hockey stadium in the world.

Sixteen participating teams will play 44 matches at this edition with Kalinga stadium hosting 24 of them, including the semifinals and the final (on January 29) while the Birsa Munda Stadium will host the remaining 20 games, including two of India's three Pool D matches (on January 13 and 15).

The winning team of the four pools will straightaway qualify for the quarterfinals, while the second and third-placed sides (of the four pools) will play an additional cross-over round to pick the remaining four teams for the last eight stage.

Belgium are the defending champions, having beaten the Netherlands in the final of the 2018 edition in the penalty shootout after both sides were locked goal-less in regulation time.

Pakistan is the most successful country with four titles (1994, 1981, 1978, 1971). It has also won two silver medals.

Australia (1998, 1990, 1973) and the Netherlands (2014, 2010, 1986) have won the title three times each while Germany has win it twice.

Australia has won 10 medals (3 gold, 2 silver, 5 bronze) at the World Cups, the most among all the nations.

Netherlands have won nine medals (3 gold, 4 medal, 2 bronze) at the World Cups.

India's lone World Cup win came in 1975 in Kuala Lumpur under the captaincy of Ajit Pal Singh, beating arch-rivals Pakistan 2-1 in the final.

Netherlands have played most World Cup matches -- 100 -- out of which they won 61.

Australia has won most number of matches -- 69 -- from 92 games with a winning percentage of 75.

Australia has also scored most goals -- 305 -- making it the most attacking side ahead of the Netherlands (267) and Pakistan (235).

Australia also has a phenomenal defensive record at the World Cups, letting in just 107 goals in their 92 games, at an average of 1.16 per game.

Pakistan has won 51 matches out of the 89 it has played.

India has played 95 matches, second among all the countries, out of which they won 40.

