London: A look at what's happening in European soccer on Monday:

ENGLAND

Arsenal looks to reclaim its place in the Premier League's top four, at the expense of north London rival Tottenham, with a win at Newcastle.

Tottenham beat Burnley 1-0 Sunday to move two points above Arsenal in the fight for Champions League qualification.

If Arsenal wins at St. James' Park, Mikel Arteta's team knows another win at home to Everton on the final day would secure a top-four finish.

Third place is still up for grabs, too. Chelsea currently occupies that spot and is two points ahead of Tottenham. Arsenal has injury concerns at center back, with Ben White and Gabriel doubts and Rob Holding suspended.

ITALY

Juventus will be looking for a positive result against Lazio in its final home game in Serie A after another difficult season.

Massimiliano Allegri's team is guaranteed to finish fourth in the league and lost both the Italian Cup final and the Italian Super Cup to Inter Milan.

Lazio, however, needs the points in its push for a European place. Fiorentina is hoping to qualify for Europe and travels to Sampdoria.

AP