Suncheon (South Korea): The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated the home team of Tae Yang Shin and Wang Chan in their first-round fixture of the Korea Open Badminton Championships 2022 on Wednesday. The third seeds defeated Tae Yang Shin and Wang Chan by 21-16, and 21-15 at the Palma Stadium in a match that lasted for 36 minutes.

The Indian pair was leading just by a point at the first interval. But after the resumption, Satwiksairaj and Chirag broke away in style to take the first game 21-16. The second game was also similar to the first but it yielded the same result as the Koreans managed to stay in Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's cat-tails in the initial exchanges but couldn't really see it through to force a decider.

At Court 1, world No. 4 home favourite An Seyoung thrashed India's Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli to enter the second round. The second-seeded South Korean dispatched world No. 119 Indian by 21-5, 21-13 in just 27 minutes. A Seyoung will now face Singapore's Yeo Jia Min, ranked 16th in the world, in round 2.

Earlier in the day, the third-seed PV Sindhu stormed into the second round after defeating USA's Lauren Lam. The two-time Olympic medallist Indian defeated Lauren Lam 21-15, and 21-14 in a match that lasted 34 minutes. Former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth defeated Malaysian shuttler, Daren Liew by 22-20, and 21-11 in a match that lasted for 40 minutes.

ANI