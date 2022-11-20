Al Khor: "The atmosphere is building," and rightly so in Qatar, where the FIFA World Cup has been declared open at the Al Bayt stadium here today as the range of emotions from cheers, and sighs to applause swayed in an enchanting build-up to the tournament.

FIFA 2022 World Cup official mascot, La’eeb -- an Arabic word meaning "super-skilled player". La'eeb encourages everyone to believe in themselves as 'Now is All'.

The ceremony has lived up to its hype with BTS' Jungkook, singer Fahad Al Kubaisi and actor Morgan Freeman gracing the center stage. Jungkook, as brilliant as he is, performed with Fahad Al Kubaisi, singer from Qatar, on 'Dreamers' while a heavy dispersion of dazzling lights lit the spectators' eyes. 32 teams will be vying for the ultimate glory and the team with the destiny of the elusive trophy was presented by legendary Marcel Desailly.

One of the greatest actors to have ever graced the television screens, entertaining fans for decades, Morgan Freeman said, "Football spans the world, unites nations in their love of the beautiful game. What brings together nations, brings together communities" even as dances danced to the beat of Shakira's Waka Waka and Ale Ale Ale by Ricky Martin.

From India, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar arrived earlier at Hamad International Airport in Doha to represent India at the inauguration of the FIFA World Cup . Dhankhar is on a two-day visit to Qatar at the invitation of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar. The Ambassador of India to the State of Qatar Deepak Mittal and other senior officials from the ministry of foreign affairs from Qatar's side received the Vice President.

Qatar while firefighting a range of issues with scathing attacks and criticism that snowballed as the time went by by the international community which held the country accountable on several human rights parameters, the middle-east country will see the hosting as an opportunity to shed those tags and advance its place in the world community. The treatment of migrant workers, which the country was blamed for not following basic human rights with overworking mainly coming to the fore and low wages, the middle-east country will see the hosting as an opportunity to shed those tags and raise its place in the world community.

Qatar is in Group A and has never before featured in the World Cup. The first match is against Senegal, and Netherlands too are in the same group. Some food for thought (Trivia): South Africa is the sole country to have hosted the World Cup and not been able to qualify the group stages, a distinction Qatar would not be keen on sharing.