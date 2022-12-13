Hyderabad: 26-year-old footballer Nasr-Azadani, campaigning for women's right in Iran after Mahsa Amini's death in police custody for not adhering to the dress code, will be executed. Media reports emerged that Nasr-Azadani has been sentenced to execution by the government as he has been a part of protests that has challenged Iran's theocracy.

On Monday, Iran executed a second prisoner for taking part in the protests and allegedly fatally stabbing two members of a paramilitary force after purportedly becoming angry about security forces killing protesters. A shocked FIFPRO, the worldwide representative organisation for professional footballers, on Tuesday, took to Twitter and called for the immediate removal of the punishment.

"FIFPRO is shocked and sickened by reports that professional footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani faces execution in Iran after campaigning for women's rights and basic freedom in his country. We stand in solidarity with Amir and call for the immediate removal of his punishment."

At the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Iranian players too supported the cause and opted not singing the national anthem in the opening match against England. Nasr-Azadani has featured in Iran's Premier League and has also played for teams like Rah-Ahan Tehran FC, Tractor SC and Gol-e Rayhan.