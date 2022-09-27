Hyderabad: On the first day of the Pro Panja League Ranking Tournament 2022 at Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education in Gwalior, Ahmed Faizan Ali was set to be given a spotlight he has desired all his life. International arm-wrestling star from United States of America, Michael 'The Monster' Todd, who has been 23-time World Champion in his career, was set to grace the occasion. Faizan, to welcome the sporting legend, was set to launch the Pro Panja anthem, for the first time in front of thousands of arm-wrestling fans.

"It was a dream come true moment for me. I have been passionate about rap music for a long time and I always wanted to perform my music on such a big stage. I was thankful to be given the opportunity and I was eagerly awaiting the moment when I would go on the stage to sing the song I had put so much hard work on," Faizan said in an exclusive interview to ETV Bharat.

Read: Mankading EXPLAINED: Debates surrounding this controversial mode of dismissal, its current status in cricket

The 25-year-old Faizan, who hails from King Koti district in Telangana, is currently pursuing Hindustani vocals course at Sri Thyagaraja Government College of Music & Dance in Telangana. Being passionate about music from a young age, Faizan, a budding rap artist, is a member of a group of musicians which perform across the city in local venues. "I always felt a connection to music since I was young. I am glad, in some way, I am able to pursue it," Faizan said.

Apart from music, Faizan was also interested in pursuing a career in football. But an accident during a club game in 2017 ended his hopes of making a career in the sport. "I did a somersault after scoring a goal, but I could not land properly and hurt my back. I was bed rested for a long time, and was depressed."

To overcome his battle with depression, Faizan started focusing on his fitness and started extensive workout programs in gym. In 2018, while creating a banner for school at a local designer shop, he came across a banner for Telangana Arm-Wrestling Championship. Having competed in arm-wrestling in school, Faizan decided to compete in the tournament and won a Bronze medal.

Read: Chess World Champion Magnus Carlsen accuses Hans Niemann of cheating

"It was a surprise for me to find out about professional arm-wrestling competitions in India. Winning a Bronze medal set the stage for me to begin my journey in a new sport. My family were also thrilled about my win and encouraged me to pursue the sport," he said.

In 2022, Faizan went on to compete at the All-India Nationals, and seeing the rising connect of the sport with the fans, he decided to associate himself with the Pro Panja League, competing in the Ranking Tournament in Gwalior. Despite not being able to reach the final round, Faizan expressed delight over his rap performance at the event and the chance to perform in front of the legendary Michael Todd.

"I was delighted with my performance. Everyone enjoyed my music, the arm-wrestling fans in India are singing it everywhere now," he said. Faizan believes he can make a career both in arm-wrestling and music. He is delighted that despite his initial disappointments, he was able to find a way to pursue a sporting career, as well. "Arm-wrestling has given me hopes about making a career in sports. Arm-wrestling will also allow me time to pursue music as well and I can make a career in both."