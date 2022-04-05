Mumbai: From playing a deaf and mute cricketer in Iqbal and a series of comic reliefs in multi-starter films to Kaun Pravin Tambe, actor Shreyas Talpade has seen his fair share of ups and down, never nailing down the No.1 spot in the acting hierarchy.

Long tipped as an actor who was meant for diverse roles, especially after the release of Iqbal, Talpade is going through something of a late-career resurgence.

When asked if his recent release Kaun Pravin Tambe will change the course of his career, he says, "I hope so, genuinely."

And just like Pravin Tambe -- the cricketer who started playing professionally at 41 -- Talpade too believes "age is just a number."

In a freewheeling chat with ETV Bharat, Shreyas opened up on his role, his low point during the pandemic, and if the film industry treated him unfairly post Iqbal.

Shreyas Talpade during a photo shoot.

Q. Pravin Tambe started his professional career at the age of 41. What did you personally learn from his life?

A. A lot of things. Most importantly the fact that he believes in himself and believes that age is just a number. That is the biggest takeaway for me from this film. Usually, we have a pre-set norm in our head that - Ab itna ho gaya, ab ye nahi hoga... mai 45 ka hogaya to ye kaise ho sakta hai? (I have done this much, I will not be able to do it. I am 45, how is this possible at this age?). Pravin Tambe is one person who has broken all the norms successfully. He has proved and shown that age is just a number. If you really want to achieve something, age can't be a barrier.

Q. How difficult was the role for you? Iqbal happened at a fairly young age and playing the role of a sports personality can be grueling. How demanding was it?

A. When I played Iqbal, I was already 30. Now when I am playing 41, I am 47. The role was tough and challenging. It was grueling, nevertheless. But when I started working on the script and started my training sessions with Pravin, his positivity and his energy rubbed on so much that I already start feeling better about myself. You feel that if Pravin can do it for so many years, I can definitely pull it off for the next 45-50 days of the shoot. That is one thing that kept motivating me and gave me energy. Having said that, when you are on the field and when you are actually bowling through the day, then your body tends to react. Yes, I had shoulder pain. When I was bowling with spikes on, I had injuries on my knee, back, and calves. But the film is always bigger than all of us. You eventually look at the bigger picture and feel that it's alright... one more day... one day at a time, and then you move on. It's part and parcel of our profession and every actor has to go through it. I am no different and I am happy that we get to play such challenging parts because that is where you feel satisfied. You tell yourself 'I worked for it, I slogged for it'. Now with all the appreciation and the success, you feel extremely satisfied.

Q. Take us through your interactions with him? How is he like as a person?

A. He is an extremely simple, honest, and sincere guy. There is nothing hidden. There were certain questions that I had asked him about things that he doesn't want to reveal. He said there is nothing to hide. He is an open book. That is exactly how he is. He is a very simple, grounded, and down-to-earth. He is still the same Pravin Tambe. His friend told me that he is still the same guy and nothing has changed. And now with so much adulation, he has become even more humble. I spoke with him last night and he is only thankful and grateful for this film being made. He is one of the sweetest people I have met and I am so glad that we are friends now. We are pretty much like family now. I am very happy to know him and be him on screen.

Q. How has the sports biopic changed over the years? Were you ever skeptical about the movie since another film of a similar genre 1983 didn't do as well as expected at the box office despite earning praise from the critics?

A. Not really. To be very honest I was completely focusing on my part. It happened during Iqbal also because it was a huge responsibility even then and even now. I just told myself that I will just focus on my part and not think of what else is happening. It's also about people connecting to a particular thing. Personally, when I saw 83, I really liked the film. When I got to know that it didn't really do that well at the box office, I didn't know how to react to that. Also, I am from the generation where we had witnessed the 83 World Cup. So, we are pretty nostalgic about it. If a story is properly told, well-executed and well-performed, then technically there is nothing that can stop it from succeeding.

Q. You had a grand entry into the film industry with movies like Iqbal. It seemed you were in for some serious roles ahead. You got multiple comic roles instead and not many standalones. Did you ever think that you were not taken seriously by the film industry?

A. I don't know whether to say that or not because they did take me seriously as a comic actor, for once (laughs). At that point in time when I did Iqbal, there were certain concerns about whether I would be able to do comedy or not. That was also the era of a lot of multi-starrer comedy being made right from Hera Pheri to Dhamal, Housefull, Golmaal, Dhol. At that point in time, you don't know what is going to happen in the future. You are just going by the present. In the time of comedy, if you are not playing the role then you will be left out. And then you get a chance in Golmaal Returns, the film worked, your work is appreciated and then you are offered more comedy films because they are is what is actually happening. There were movies like Sunday and All the Best. Yes, I did multi-starrer comedies one after the other to the point where people started knowing me as an actor with a good sense of humour and comic sense. There is another aspect where people say his comedy is good but are unsure if I would be able to do serious roles till the time you get a film like Pravin Tambe. I would love to do not only comedy or serious roles, but thrillers, horrors, negative roles, and other genres.

Q. During the pandemic people in the film industry were losing out on projects and job losses followed. How did you deal with it and did you have any self-reflection during that time?

A. Of course! All of us got a lot of time to introspect and see what was really happening. One of the lessons I learned was whenever you are in doubt it's always good to go back to basics. And also there is a lot more we can do than we actually think we can. I felt in the last couple of years of the pandemic, a lot of things changed. The entertainment industry in particular changed. The Millenials, as we call them, are not bothered whether you are on TV, OTT, or in films; they just want you to perform. And that's why a film like Pravin Tambe is being appreciated because there is a story, there is drama and they appreciate the fact that someone like Pravin Tamble struggled for so long and achieved his dream. That is my takeaway from the two years of pandemic along with the fact that people should keep trying to reach wherever they want to.

Q. Now that theatrical releases are happening, were you ever apprehensive about the OTT release?

Shreyas Talpade's new film Kaun Pravin Tambe released on April 1 and is available on Hotstar.

A. A theatrical release is something that -- once a cinema person is always a cinema person. I am a theatre person. I am also a strong advocate of live theatre. I am personally thankful to Disney Hotstar for taking me to millions of people worldwide in one go. Whoever wants to watch it, can watch it whenever, wherever at his/her convenience. This is so great because the response that we are getting in the last four days, from the time it launched and started streaming, it's phenomenal. A film like Iqbal took some time to grow. The word of mouth had to spread and people had to find time to go to theatres and watch it but here you can watch it anytime you want to. Having said that, theatres are an experience. You go to a movie theatre with your family and your friends with popcorns, samosas and you sit there. It's an experience in itself. Every filmmaker and every film actor will always root for a theatrical release because of the experience. But the kind of rise that the OTT has seen in the last two years, especially in the pandemic, it's phenomenal. They have reached out to every household and every person who has a phone. It's important that your work reaches out to more people to see it and appreciate it. If you are getting that on OTT, why go somewhere else?

Q. Was there ever a low point where you felt you are not getting the roles you wanted and do you feel that with Kaun Pravin Tambe, your career has taken a turnaround?

A. I hope so, genuinely. Yes, there were times when I got into self-doubt where you ask yourself 'Is there anything wrong with me or my performances?'. There comes a point in everyone's life where you feel low and think that you need to do more better stuff. And there is nothing really exciting happening in your career. Yes, I won't deny that. I experienced that. I felt I wanted to do more and be seen more and then comes a film like Pravin Tambe. That is the time I remind myself what Johny Lever once told me 'Ye duniya gol ha, gol ghumti rehti hai aur waqt bhi gol ghumta rehta hai. Naya waqt bhi shuru ho jaata hai. So you have to give yourself some time. It's a phase. Sometimes you are in the limelight, and sometimes you are not. You may not be in the limlight tomorrow but you may be the day after. But you have to wait for that day to arrive and let tomorrow pass. That is one big lesson he taught me. Whenever in doubt, I always remind myself that I am the one who did Iqbal. That film ended up inspiring so many people. Now, I guess, I will watch Pravin Tambe whenever I feel low.