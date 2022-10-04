Vadodara (Gujarat): Riding on exemplary performances at the 75th Senior National Aquatic Championships in Guwahati that earned her 4 Gold and 2 Bronze medals, National record holder and Olympian Maana Patel has her eyes set on National Games now.

The first Indian female swimmer to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and the current 100 meter backstroke national record holder, her goal is a podium finish at the 2024 Olympics. But at the same time, Maana is focused more on the process and wants to enjoy the game till she plays the sport.

In a candid chat with ETV Bharat, Maana talks about how life changed after Tokyo Olympics, ongoing national games and the sport she loves -- swimming.

Maana Patel

Read: Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Excerpts:

Q. Did life change after your participation in the Olympics?

A. It didn’t really change. I did get a lot of love and attention from people but otherwise, it’s pretty much the same. The only thing that has changed is my fire to improve myself.

Q. What motivation did it give you in going forward with the sport now?

A. After representing India at the Olympics, I realized a lot of things that I need to work on. So many aspects to work on that can help me be better. So the scope for improvement motivates me and makes me believe in myself that yes there is a lot more in the tank still left.

Q. What changes have you brought in your game and what else can be expected in the coming years?

A. In the last couple of months, we have done a lot of technical analysis in terms of my race. Small things needed attention. So, I have been working on that, and working on my mindset is an everyday thing. That is something that will give me an edge.

Q. Do you think swimming too is growing in India like athletics, badminton -- sport aside from cricket?

A. Definitely. Swimming is growing in India for sure. We have a lot of Indian swimmers putting up a stellar performance at the international level. Also, with the govt support and media encouragement, we’re getting recognition from within the country too.

Maana Patel won Gold at 75th Senior National Aquatic Championships held in Guwahati.

Q. The national games are happening in Gujarat... how excited are you and what are your expectations going forward?

A. National Games is the biggest multi-sporting event of the country . I’d like to call it as 'India's own Olympics'. It's happening after 7 years and that too in my state. So I’m really excited to be racing in front of the home crowd. Rajkot is where the swimming events are happening and I’ve always loved that pool. I’ve always performed the best in that pool and the enthusiasm and love of the home state makes it extra special. I definitely see Gujarat in the top 5 of the medal tally this time . Will do my best to get medals in all my individual events.

Read: National Games: Rosy Meena Paulraj sets new national record in women's pole vault

Q. You won 4 gold, 2 bronze at the 75th Senior National Aquatic Championships that was held in Guwahati. Do you think you are moving in the right direction with bigger international tournaments in mind?

A. Yes. Guwahati was a good meet for me . With national games only 2 weeks apart, I shifted my focus to national games and I took seniors as a training racing meet to see where I stand and where I will be at national games and I’m moving in the right direction for sure.

Q. What the ultimate for you and what process are you going through on a daily basis in pursuit of that?

A. The satisfaction I get from pursuing what I love the most is the ultimate for me. Nothing makes me happier than training and racing and representing my state and my country. I will continue doing that as long as I enjoy it.