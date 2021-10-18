New Delhi: Sixteen-year-old Indian Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa has won the Julius Baer Challengers Chess Tour finals after defeating Christopher Yoo of the USA.

Praggnanandhaa defeated the American opponent by 3-0 to claim the victory in the final. The Indian Grandmaster has also secured a regular spot at next year's Meltwater Champions Chess Tour.

"Indian GM & the youngest IM in history, @rpragchess 16, wins the Julius Baer Challengers Chess Tour Finals after defeating Christopher Yoo 3-0 With the win, he has secured a regular spot at next year's @ChampChessTour. Many congratulations Champ!!" tweeted the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Chess wizard Viswanathan Anand also took to his Twitter and congratulated Praggnanandhaa on his win. "Congrats! Was a very convincing performance. Really proud of your play," tweeted Anand.

The Julius Baer Challengers Chess Tour is a set of tournaments running alongside the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour and features some of the world's most exciting young chess players. The players featuring in this tournament compete individually and also in teams.

