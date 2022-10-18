Chennai: Indian Woman Grandmaster and seventh-seeded Priyanka Nutakki has been expelled from the FIDE World Junior Chess Championship underway in Italy for having a pair of earbuds in her jacket pocket, said the international chess federation (FIDE).

With an ELO rating of 2326, the 20-year-old Nutakki from Andhra Pradesh, during a routine check was found to have a pair of earbuds -- a banned item in chess tournaments -- in her jacket pocket. "While there is no indication of foul play on her part, earbuds are strictly forbidden at the playing hall. Carrying these devices during a game is a violation of fair-play policies, and it is penalised with the loss of the game and expulsion from the tournament," FIDE said.

The point scored by Nutakki in Round 6 has been awarded to her rival, Govhar Beydullayeva. The tournament Appeals Committee reconfirmed the expulsion decision on an appeal filed by the Indian delegation. Nevertheless, one question that remains unanswered is why the players were not checked before entering the tournament hall?

It is an unfortunate end to Nutakki's campaign, who was progressing well in the tournament scoring four points out of five rounds. Reacting to the expulsion Y. Suman, secretary, Andhra Pradesh Chess Association (APCA) told IANS, "This is very unfortunate and upsetting. Priyanka was one of the leaders in the tournament and was a gold medal contender."

He said the team coach and the manager should have warned the players at the start of every round about the banned items. Suman said he has shot off a complaint against the All India Chess Federation (AICF) on the casual attitude of the team manager and the coach to the Union Sports Minister. (IANS)